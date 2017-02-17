Tanzania: We Need Credible Boards, CEOs, Urges Former Controller and Auditor General

Former Controller and Auditor General (CAG), Mr Ludovick Utouh, has said that comprehensive strategies, accountability and adherence to rules and regulations by high profile public leaders are factors that could propel Tanzania to middle income status come 2025.

In addition, he advised the government to ensure that funds are made available before rolling out public project in order to avoid huge payments in future.

Currently, Executive Director of WAJIBU Institute of Public Accountability, Mr Utouh was speaking yesterday in Dar es Salaam during a one-day workshop code-named, 'High Profile Workshop on Risk, Governance and Compliance.'

The seminar was organised by WAJIBU institute. "The fifth government wishes to make Tanzania a middle-income by 2015 through industrialisation ... but the issue is (one of) strategies that will make us reach the goal," he said, alluding to appointed directors of corporate boards as well as chief executives as the best people suited to ensure the plan was achieved.

He cited Mwalimu Julius Nyerere's dream of an industrialised Tanzania, perhaps the largest economy in Africa - but vanished for lack of support and strong strategic plans.

"It would be very embarrassing if the industries to be set by the Fifth Phase Government failed to become sustainable ... because those were set by Mwalimu Nyerere," he said, stressing that boards of directors and CEOs were the only people to ensure the plan was achieved.

He singled out these leaders as kingpins at ensuring accountability, compliance with the laws so as ensure that "the set plans are well developed and implemented." On the workshop, Mr Utouh said: "The seminar will discuss ways we can enhance and sustain socio-economic growth through industry ... embodied in good governance, risk management and compliance systems."