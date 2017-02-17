17 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: We Need Credible Boards, CEOs, Urges Former Controller and Auditor General

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Anne Robi

Former Controller and Auditor General (CAG), Mr Ludovick Utouh, has said that comprehensive strategies, accountability and adherence to rules and regulations by high profile public leaders are factors that could propel Tanzania to middle income status come 2025.

In addition, he advised the government to ensure that funds are made available before rolling out public project in order to avoid huge payments in future.

Currently, Executive Director of WAJIBU Institute of Public Accountability, Mr Utouh was speaking yesterday in Dar es Salaam during a one-day workshop code-named, 'High Profile Workshop on Risk, Governance and Compliance.'

The seminar was organised by WAJIBU institute. "The fifth government wishes to make Tanzania a middle-income by 2015 through industrialisation ... but the issue is (one of) strategies that will make us reach the goal," he said, alluding to appointed directors of corporate boards as well as chief executives as the best people suited to ensure the plan was achieved.

He cited Mwalimu Julius Nyerere's dream of an industrialised Tanzania, perhaps the largest economy in Africa - but vanished for lack of support and strong strategic plans.

"It would be very embarrassing if the industries to be set by the Fifth Phase Government failed to become sustainable ... because those were set by Mwalimu Nyerere," he said, stressing that boards of directors and CEOs were the only people to ensure the plan was achieved.

He singled out these leaders as kingpins at ensuring accountability, compliance with the laws so as ensure that "the set plans are well developed and implemented." On the workshop, Mr Utouh said: "The seminar will discuss ways we can enhance and sustain socio-economic growth through industry ... embodied in good governance, risk management and compliance systems."

Tanzania

Tycoon Manji Arraigned On Drug Abuse, Bailed Out

Dar es Salaam-based business magnet Yusuf Manji appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in the city… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.