17 February 2017

News24Wire

South Africa: Proteas Bat First in Eden Park T20i

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and elected to bowl in the T20 international against South Africa at Eden Park in Auckland Faf du Plessis returns to captain the Proteas after resting for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka last month.

David Miller has been given extra time to allow for the complete healing to the finger laceration he sustained two weeks ago, while Kagiso Rabada has been rested to manage his playing workload.

Dane Paterson earns his second cap for the Proteas following his debut match in the third T20I against Sri Lanka at Newlands last month.

Teams:

New Zealand

Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson (captain), Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Corey Anderson, Colin de Grandhomme, Luke Ronchi (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Santner, Ben Wheeler, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

South Africa

Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis (captain), JP Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dane Paterson, Imran Tahir

Sport24

South Africa

