17 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Sky's the Limit - IAE Now Pulls Crowds to Evening Class

By Fatma Abdu

Some 95,140 candidates - young and old - went through the country's Institute of Adult Education (IAE) programmes between 2010 and 2016. IAE Deputy Director (Academic), Dr Kassim Nihuka, told reporters in the city yesterday that out of these, 61,049 were women.

"The number of people seeking adult education programmes is increasing by the day ... following poor (formal) examination results," Dr Nihuka said. "We are happy to see that within six years the number of beneficiaries of this programme is high where the efforts has been done in ensuring all who demanded for this adult education have not missed it."

Dr Nihuka called on both the youth and elder peers to continue using the opportunity so that they could also acquire secondary education that would help them improve the standard of living.

"We also asked for local government authorities to encourage parents and guardians to take the youth who fail to their secondary school exams, or those at the lower 'Standard Seven-Level' exams to also acquire higher learning through IAE.

Dr Nihuka cautioned students studying at unregistered institutions that they stand to 'miss out' on the opportunities open to others who are now reaping the benefits on offer to IAE - even as they faced challenges of recognition after completion of studies from unregistered institutions.

According to Dr Nihuka, the IAE had since gone through various stages of transformation - from offering basic education to higher education; from knowledge- based education and training (KBET) orientation to Competence Based Education and Training (CBET) programmes of study and from print media to ICT platforms in offering open and distance learning programmes.

"These transformations and many others have greatly influenced us in taking a new look and improving our institutional website for more improved delivery to our clients," he said.

