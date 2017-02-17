Ghana: Don't Squander Our Money in the Name of Ghana@60 - Suhuyini

Making his maiden statement on the floor of Parliament Thursday, the NDC MP disagreed with critics who have argued that the country has nothing to celebrate at age 60.

"However, let the celebration not be used as an opportunity to dissipate public funds, reward political party loyalist or be a subtle means to celebrate an election victory at the polls," he said, premising his fears on the experiences of Ghana at @50 celebrations.

Making reference to the [email protected] celebrations, he said, although GHC29.31m was approved by parliament for the celebration, a total of GHC97.77m, an excess of over 300 per cent, was spent at the end.

He cited a number of projects under the [email protected] celebration which were abandoned as well as how monies were mismanaged by the planning committee for that celebration, noting such acts "breed cynicism which threaten the foundations of our forth republican democracy.

"Our citizens need a break, and it is my prayer and anticipation that this celebration planning committee will apply the brakes as they are guided by the ghost of the past celebration. Despite all our challenges we have a lot to celebrate but so little to do that in view of how much more we have to do as a country," he stated.

Notwithstanding, Mr Suhuyini said he is encouraged by the pronouncements of members of the Ghana @60 committee and the president that expenditure will be moderate.

"As faith will have it the announced budget when the president unveiled the logo at a ceremony last week is about the same as was budgeted for 10yrs ago," he said

He expressed the hope that this time around, the budget will not be exceeded and the private sector will support considerably.