Ghana: Kofi Adams Cleared of Stealing 5 State Vehicles

Investigations have established the five vehicles seized from the National Orgainser of the National Democratic Congress, Kofi Adams, are his personal property and not for the State as suspected.

The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police, which conducted the investigations, has consequently returned the vehicles - two V8 Land Cruisers and three Nissan pick-ups- to Mr Adams Thursday afternoon.

"This afternoon the Police released the five vehicles that came to our custody to Kofi Adams after investigations have revealed that the cars are not state property," Public Relations Director of the Police CID, Joseph Benefo Darkwa told Citi FM in Accra Thursday evening.

He, however, declined to give details of how the Police arrived at that conclusion, except to say their duty was to investigate the ownership of the cars and that he doesn't "want to go into the nitty gritty or our investigations".

ASP Darkwa also declined to comment on claims that the vehicles were State owned that were stolen by Mr Adams and had the chassis number changed, saying "I don't want to go there... I don't want to go any further please.

"The bottom line is we wanted to know whether they belong to the state or not and I must say none of the vehicles belonged to the state so we have released the vehicles to Mr kofi Adams," he said.

The National Organiser of the NDC had his five cars seized from his residents on February 1 by armed men dressed in military fatigues on claims that those vehicles were state property which Mr Adams had failed to returned.

National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah, later apologised and caused the vehicles to be returned to Mr Adams when the issue was brought to his attention. The minister denied rumours that the action was sanctioned by the government.

Mr Adams later released the vehicles to the Police to investigate to establish the ownership of the cars.