17 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

East Africa: Three Arrested As Formal Dialogue On Burundi Starts

By Hazla Omar

Police here have arrested three suspected Burundians over their alleged attempt to thwart the ongoing Burundi peace talks under former President Benjamin Mkapa's mediation.

Mr Mkapa in his capacity as facilitator of the Inter-Burundi Dialogue started the formal dialogue here yesterday after completion of the consultative talks.

The talks are scheduled to end tomorrow.

The identities of the three suspects had not been revealed by the time the 'Daily News' went to press and the mediation remained under secrecy.

The mediation session follows rigorous consultations that the facilitator made with various stakeholders within and outside Burundi, after which he identified an eight-point agenda, addressing all the issues that the stakeholders raised and agreed as the key points to submit to the September 2016 Summit.

