Uganda: 65 Pupils Admitted Over Suspected Food Poisoning

Kayunga — Police in Kayunga District are investigating circumstances under which 65 pupils of Kangulumira Church of Uganda Primary School in Kangulumira sub-county are said to have eaten food laced with poison.

Four people have so far been arrested after the pupils were rushed Kangulimira Health Centre IV and Jinja Regional Referral Hospital in critical condition.

The poisoned pupils, mainly in Primary six and seven were admitted after developing severe diarrhoea, stomach-ache and vomiting.

The head teacher of the school, Mr Livingstone Kalinge declined to talk about the incident, however, teachers found at the health centre said one of the school neighbours identified as Grace Nabitegero on Wednesday came with beans soup from her home and mixed it in the beans the pupils were being served for supper.

"She claimed that the soup was tastier and mixed it with the pupils' beans sauce, which they served to pupils," one teacher narrated.

However, after having the meal, the pupils developed diarrhoea, stomach-ache and started vomiting.

The pupils who had been served before the sauce was mixed with the neighbour's soup were not affected, according to teachers.

Kayunga District CID boss, Mr Maliserino Mulema said four people had been arrested to help in their investigations. The suspects are the school cook Mr Christopher Kabaya, Nabitegero, Michael Kazungu and Godfrey Kalema, both employed as cooks at Uganda Martyrs SS, a neighbouring school have been arrested to help.