President Uhuru Kenyatta visited former President Daniel arap Moi at his Nairobi home, two weeks after the retired Head of State underwent a minor surgery on his knee.

President Moi was on January 27 operated at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi under local anaesthesia to ease pain on his knee, a statement from his family had said.

President Kenyatta's visit also comes three weeks after his mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, visited the 92-year-old at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County.

The two held talks that reports later suggested were heavily political.

On Thursday evening, President Kenyatta tweeted a picture of him with President Moi at his Kabarnet Gardens home in Nairobi.

In the picture, the former Head of State, dressed in a African print shirt, appeared in good health as he held President Kenyatta's hand in laughter.

"Paid a courtesy call on Former President Daniel arap Moi at his Kabarnet Gardens residence in Nairobi," President Kenyatta sent out the pictures in his official social media accounts.

And though he did not elaborate what they discussed, President Kenyatta was, in pictures not in his accounts but which were posted on social media, seen walking out of the home with President Moi's son, Baringo Senator, Gideon.

The younger Moi is battling with President Kenyatta's deputy William Ruto for control of the Rift Valley politics.

Instructively, The Kenyatta-Moi family relationship has been a cordial and warm one since the older Kenyatta's death in 1978 when President Moi took over for 24 years before grooming the younger Uhuru for the job in 2002.

President Kenyatta lost the 2002 poll but would go to clinch power in 2013 with support of DP Ruto when the younger Moi backed then deputy prime minister Musalia Mudavadi.