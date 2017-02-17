Eritrean Nationals Commemorate Operation Fenkil

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Mannheim, Germany, commemorated the 27th anniversary of Operation Fenkil on 10 February under the theme "Fenkil: Precursor of the Final Phase".

The event which was organized by the YPFDJ branch in Mannheim was attended by, the head of the Public and Community Affairs in Germany, Mr. Kahsai Tewolde and a number of youth and parents.

In a speech he delivered at the occasion, Mr. Kahsai said that Operation Fenkil was a decisive moment in the history of the Eritrean struggle for independence that paved the way for the total liberation of the country.

The event was featured by artistic and cultural performances.

In the same vein, Eritrean nationals residing in the cities of London, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield and New Castle donated 17,705 Pounds in support of martyrs trust. Mr. Petros Berhe from London also donated 1000 dollars for the same cause.

According to report, YPFDJ members of "Pal-Talk" also donated 3,540 Pounds.

Likewise, the members of NUEW branch in London, other national associations and individuals donated 1428 Euro to the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veteran Fighters.