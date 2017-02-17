16 February 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Effort to Empower Women

Adi-Keih — Ms. Beletset Beraki, head of NUEW branch in Adi-Keih sub-zone pointed out that effort is being exerted to economically empower women with a view to improve their livelihoods.

At a meeting she conducted with over 800 women representatives from the administrative areas of Hishmele, Hadamu, Haineba and Onabur, Ms. Beletset called on the participants to efficiently use the educational opportunities that are put in place and increase participation in the development endeavors.

She also presented activity report of 2016 and the charted out development programs for 2017.

The participants on their part called for sustainable awareness raising programs and for organizing vocational trainings.

