16 February 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: How We Shared Forex in December, January - CBN

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Central Bank of Nigeria said on Thursday three key sectors of the economy received the largest foreign exchange allocations between December 2016 and January.

The CBN said out of a total of $2.83 billion disbursed during the two months to critical sectors of the economy, manufacturing, agriculture and raw materials got the lion's shares.

CBN spokesperson, Isaac Okorafor, said these sectors were considered by government as prime target for employment generation and wealth creation sectors of the economy.

Mr. Okorafor said raw materials got $609 million and $228 million allocations for December and January, while manufacturing got $53 million and $71 million respectively.

Besides, he said about $1.839 billion and $0.989 billion respectively were utilized in critical sectors like agriculture, petroleum products and airlines, among others in the corresponding period.

Mr. Okorafor said the CBN was determined to continue to taking steps to ease the foreign exchange pressure on critical sectors of the economy.

In November 2016, the CBN supported critical sectors of the economy with about $1.07 billion equivalent of foreign exchange for agricultural machinery, industrial raw materials, education and personal travel allowances, to source for industrial raw materials and spare-parts through the interbank foreign market.

Nigeria

Many Feared Dead As Boko Haram Engages Army in Battle

Dozens of boko haram members including innocent civilians were feared dead in a crossfire that ensued between military… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.