16 February 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: NEC to CBN - Review Forex Policy Now

By Isiaka Wakili

The National Economic Council (NEC) has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to urgently review of the foreign exchange policy.

The council on Thursday at its meeting gave the directive to the governor of the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The five-hour closed-door meeting was presided over by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

Addressing State House correspondents later, the deputy governor of Nasarawa State, Silas Ali Agara, said NEC members expressed concern over the forex crisis, especially the disparity between the official rate and the parallel market's.

The deputy governor stressed that the council wanted an urgent review of the forex policy.

He said Emefiele pleaded for patience and understand.

Details later...

