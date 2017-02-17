17 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Etincelles Plot to Stun Mukura

By Peter Kamasa

Etincelles FC will be seeking to continue their winning run when they host Mukura Victory Sports in the national league today at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu.

Coach Emmanuel Ruremesha's side will be keen to keep the winning spirit after beating Gicumbi 1-0 last weekend while Ivan Mineart's team will also be looking to continue their form after beating Pepiniere last weekend 1-0 in Huye.

"It will be tough but the objective is to try and get maximum points. We will go into the game looking for nothing less than a win. I believe we can achieve our target and move up on the table," Ruremesha said.

His counterpart Maneart said, "We have not collected enough points in the last games, which makes Friday's game a must-win for us. We will go into the game for a win."

Etincelles are in eighth place with 23 points while Huye based Mukura, who finished in third place last season, are in eleventh with 18 points. In other matches Amagaju will host SC Kiyovu at Nyagisenyi in Nyamagabe District.

Friday

Etincelles vs Mukura 3:30pm

Amagaju vs SC Kiyovu

