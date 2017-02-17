16 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Two Children Killed in Mogadishu Mortar Shelling

Tagged:

Related Topics

At least two innocent children lost their lives, their parents sustained wounds in a mortar shelling around the country's Presidential Palace in Mogadishu on Thursday.

A witness said the children were killed by a mortar shell smashed into the house at 15 May area, located around Villa Somalia, the heavily fortified hill-top Palace in the Capital.

The mortars have been fired at Villa Somalia during a power transfer ceremony, whereas the new elected President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo was taking office from former President.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but Al shabaab has carried out similar shelling on the Presidential Palace in the past.

Somalia

Govt Plans to File Legal Complaint Against UAE Over Somaliland Base

Somalia's internationally-backed government is reportedly planning to file a legal case against the rulers of the United… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.