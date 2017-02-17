Somalia: Two Children Killed in Mogadishu Mortar Shelling

At least two innocent children lost their lives, their parents sustained wounds in a mortar shelling around the country's Presidential Palace in Mogadishu on Thursday.

A witness said the children were killed by a mortar shell smashed into the house at 15 May area, located around Villa Somalia, the heavily fortified hill-top Palace in the Capital.

The mortars have been fired at Villa Somalia during a power transfer ceremony, whereas the new elected President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo was taking office from former President.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but Al shabaab has carried out similar shelling on the Presidential Palace in the past.