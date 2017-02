Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has on Thursday released a statement to appoint an interim staff for his office, hours after taking power from Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The appointed interim officials are as following;

Somalia's Ambassador to EU Dr Ali Said Fiqi was named as the interim Chief of Staff.

Senior NISA officer Hussein Moallim Mohamud appointed as the National Security Adviser to President Farmajo.

Siyad Mohamed Shire, was named the chief of protocol.