17 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Zim Man, 26, Kills Friend 'To Harvest Body Parts' On SA Traditional Healer's Instruction

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: [paumelia]/Flickr
(File photo).

A Zimbabwean serial killer, 26, has been arrested and placed on remand after being enticed by a South African traditional healer to "harvest body parts" of anyone with a Ncube surname, reports the state owned Chronicle newspaper.

The traditional healer, only identified as Ndimande allegedly promised Rodney Tongai Jindu riches if he helped him harvest body parts from anyone with a Ncube surname.

Jindu allegedly lured his friend Mboneli Joko Ncube to a secluded area where he shot him twice before inviting Ndimande to Zimbabwe to deliver the body.

Ndimande allegedly took the body and returned it to Jindu with one hand, head, both legs and the heart missing.

On receipt of the body, Jindu buried it in a shallow grave.

Gruesome Confession

Senior police sources claimed that Jindu had been promised at least $ 20 000 and a mini bus taxi (Quantum) by Ndimande on completion of his job.

Following weeks of secrecy on what he had done to Ncube, Jindu allegedly confessed to his other close friend Cyprian Kudzurunga.

Kudzurunga was, however, not able to stomach the gruesome confession and as a result, an argument ensued between the two.

Jindu consequently shot Kudzurunga dead and buried him in a shallow grave next to Ncube's remains.

According to NewsdzeZimbabwe, Jindu was arrested on February 3. He led police investigators to where he had buried the remains.

Zimbabwe

Thousands of Mozambican Refugees Stranded at Border

SOME 1 900 Mozambicans are stranded at the border with Zimbabwe after fleeing the banditry by opposition forces in their… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.