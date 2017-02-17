17 February 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Ugandans Mark Janani Luwum Day

Hundreds of Ugandans celebrated the life of the late Archbishop Janani Luwum at Mucwini sub-county headquarters in Kitgum district on Thursday. It is 40 years since he was murdered for standing up against human rights abuses in 1977.

The then Archbishop of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and Boga Zaire was murdered by Idi Amin on February 16, 1977.

He was arrested together with two cabinet ministers Erinayo Wilson Oryema and Charles Oboth Ofumbi and killed. The government then claimed they died in a car accident.

Luwum is recognized as a martyr by the Church of England and the Anglican Communion.

Vice President Edward Ssekandi was chief guest, and the day's prayers led by the archbishop of Church of Uganda Stanley Ntagali.

In a message earlier, President Yoweri Museveni said "May we continue to draw inspiration from his sacrifice, patriotism and humility."

The day was a public holiday.

