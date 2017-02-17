17 February 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Africa: World Converges in Kampala for Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo

Uganda hosts the 3rd Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) that will attract international hosted buyers from Europe, the Americas , Africa, Australia and Asia.

Organized by Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) , the expo at the Kampala Sheraton is expected to bring together all tourism stakeholders and other service providers along the tourism value chain from both the East African region and the international community.

This year's theme "Tourism is Everybody's Business" aims at raising the profile of Uganda as a preferred destination.

"Our vision, working with tourism partners, is to develop POATE into one of the most effective

networking platforms in the East African Region within the shortest time possible. In this regard, the POATE committee has invited several hosted buyers and media personnel that will exceed the expectations of the sellers and exhibitors," a UTB statement said.

The main exhibition is scheduled for February 17-19, but was preceded by FAM trips for selected hosted buyers from February 10-16, 2017.

The event will showcase the Ugandan product offering from the diverse bird life to the Big 7, adventure tourism, primates and culture tourism.

As part of the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo 2017, the Uganda Tourism Excellence Awards on Sunday shall celebrate the achievements of the tourism industry, giving recognition through the awards program as a way of showing appreciation for the hard work and dedication to individuals and companies that have led to the tremendous growth of Uganda's tourism over the years.

