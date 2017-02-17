Nigeria: Boko Haram Insurgents Attack NAF Helicopter Conveying Medics

Abuja — Boko Haram terrorists yesterday confronted men of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), attacking its helicopter conveying medics on outreach programme in Gwoza area of Borno State.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa, confirmed the incident, stating that "a NAF helicopter conveying personnel on medical outreach programme at Gwoza yesterday came under attack by members of the Boko Haram terrorist.

"The Mi-17 helicopter was shot at severally by the terrorists however there was no casualty except for an airman that sustained bullet wound."

Famuyiwa explained: "The helicopter had departed from Maiduguri en route the venue of the two-day medical outreach programme in Gwoza when it came under attack by the insurgents.

"Nevertheless, the pilot was able to fly the helicopter safely to and from its destination to enable the outreach programme continue uninterrupted.

"Following the attack, the NAF immediately scrambled a fighter aircraft and helicopter gunship to the location between Bama and Gwoza to neutralise the threat," he said.

According to him, "Intelligent report by ground troops confirmed scores of Boko Haram terrorists were killed, signifying that the air attack on the threat location was successful.

"NAF has been conducting medical outreach in the North-east as part of its humanitarian support to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

"The latest of this effort was in Gwoza. This follows a similar effort undertaken recently for IDPs in Lagos area," Famuyiwa added.