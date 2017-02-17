17 February 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: NEC Asks CBN to Review Forex Policy

By Isiaka Wakili

The National Economic Council (NEC) has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to urgently review the foreign exchange policy.

The council yesterday at its meeting handed down the directive to the governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele.

The five-hour closed-door meeting, presided over by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, was held inside the Council Chambers of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Addressing State House correspondents after yesterday's meeting, Nasarawa State Deputy Governor Silas Agara said NEC members expressed concern over the current foreign exchange crisis in the country

Agara said council members were unanimous in demanding an urgent review of the forex policy, particularly the gap between the inter-bank and the parallel market rates.

The deputy governor also disclosed that Emefiele pleaded for patience and understanding.

He said the CBN governor assured the council that the situation was being closely managed.

