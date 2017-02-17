17 February 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Airman Wounded As B/Haram Attacks NAF Helicopter

Photo: Al-Jazeera
(file photo).
By Ronald Mutum

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter on medical outreach at Gwoza, in Borno State on Wednesday came under attack by Boko Haram insurgents, Air Force spokesman, Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa said in a statement yesterday.

He said the Mi-17 helicopter was shot at by the insurgents; however there was no casualty except for an airman that sustained bullet wound.

The helicopter he said had departed from Maiduguri enroute the venue of the two-day medical outreach programme in Gwoza when it came under attack by the insurgents.

"Nevertheless, the pilot was able to fly the helicopter safely to and from its destination to enable the outreach programme continue uninterrupted," Famuyiwa said.

He noted that: "Following the attack, the NAF immediately scrambled a fighter aircraft and helicopter gunship to the location between Bama and Gwoza to neutralise the threat."

