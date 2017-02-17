Nigeria: 2017 Budget - Senate Vows to Strike-Out Lopsided Projects

The Senate on Wednesday vowed not to tolerate projects in the 2017 budget proposal at the expense of other parts of the country. Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Danjuma Goje made this known to journalists after the conclusion of three days Public hearing on 2017 budget proposal.

He said, "Lopsidedness detect in the budget will be corrected.‎ It is advance warning put projects to the advantage of certain parts of the country at the expense of others. I am just serving them warning, if is therea, we will address it. "

‎Speaking on whether the 2017 budget will be increased considering demands from government agencies, Goje explained that the issue of more funds from government agencies cannot even be addressed with ‎the N20 trillion because there would still be complains.

According to him,‎ even if you increase budget to N20 trillion, there would still be complains. Our piority is budget implementation.

‎"There is a limit to how we can increase the budget because if this one N7.2 trillion substantial part of it about N2.3 is going to be finance through borrowing. The deficit level is very high.

"So, how do you increase it? Even if you increase the budget to N20trillion, there would still be complains. What we want is to ensure that s budget for is implemented‎m."

He assured that the challenges in the aresa of pension payment, administration and general matter would be given urgent and effective attention in 2017 budget.