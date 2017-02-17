17 February 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Suicide Bombers Attack Maiduguri, '11 Killed'

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Al-Jazeera
(file photo).
By Abdulkareem Haruna

At least 11 persons were killed as suicide bombers attacked Maiduguri, the Borno state capital on Thursday night, witnesses and security sources said.

Nine suicide bombers were among the dead, they said.

Multiple explosions echoed across the city at about 11 p.m. on Thursday as three female suicide bombers detonated their explosive belts near Muna Garage, a popular bus station that has suffered many of such attacks in recent times.

The explosions killed two residents, witnesses said. But police said only the suicide bombers were killed in the attack.

Several commercial vehicles that were on queue for a trip to the border areas the next day were also razed in the explosion.

A witness, who identified himself as Ayuba Ibrahim, told journalists that seven Civilian-JTF operatives were injured, while all the suicide bombers died.

More on This

"But most of the trucks that were loaded with goods for export to Chad and the border communities were destroyed and commodities worth millions of naira may have been destroyed," said Mr. Ibrahim, a businessman from Taraba State.

Civilian-JTF operatives said few hours after the Muna explosions, soldiers at Muna Dalti, a location about 1 kilometre away from the first explosion, shot six suicide bombers who were attempting to sneak into town at about 2 a.m.

Some Boko Haram gunmen who were riding on motorcycles accompanied the six suicide bombers, they said.

The Borno State police command confirmed the Muna Garage attack.

The spokesman for the Borno command, Victor Isukwu, a deputy superintendent of police, said only the suicide bombers died in the attack.

"Yesterday at about 2318hrs, a suicide bomber sneaked into the midst of 13 pick up trucks loaded with goods along Maiduguri/Mafa road, said to be awaiting departure to Gamboru Ngala early hours of today and detonated IEDs strapped on self," he said.

"The resulting Explosion razed down the parked vehicles beyond recognition. EOD/Police patrol team was promptly deployed to the scene to restore safety & normalcy.

He also confirmed that soldiers had in the night spotted some persons on motorcycle and opened fire in their direction.

More on This

Airman Wounded As B/Haram Attacks NAF Helicopter

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter on medical outreach at Gwoza, in Borno State on Wednesday came under attack by… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.