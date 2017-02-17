Sudan: Council of Ministers Approves Sudan Aviation Strategy

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers on Thursday approved Sudan aviation strategy for the period 2017-2031 as presented by the State Minister for the Ministry of Defense, Gen Ali Mohamed Salim

The meeting which was chaired by the President of the Republic Omar Bashir, was also, according to the Council Spokesman Dr. Omar Mohamed Saleh, briefed on the targets and overall objectives of the strategy which included the boosting security and the economic management of the various airports in the country.

He said the strategy also included achieving regional excellence including handling issues related to the aviation movement, area security and infrastructures in addition to competitiveness and financial policy as well as liberalization of the air transportation, the national transportation companies and human resources.

He said the Council of Ministers was of the view that Sudan has an opportunity to expand and invest in the aviation industries as well as prepare the climate, following the revoking of the economic sanctions, to make use of all opportunities available through short, medium and long term strategies.

The Council also directed that measures should be adopted for preparing the engineering and technical cadres that would meet the increasing demands for such working forces in this domain in the country.