16 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Council of Ministers Approves Sudan Aviation Strategy

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers on Thursday approved Sudan aviation strategy for the period 2017-2031 as presented by the State Minister for the Ministry of Defense, Gen Ali Mohamed Salim

The meeting which was chaired by the President of the Republic Omar Bashir, was also, according to the Council Spokesman Dr. Omar Mohamed Saleh, briefed on the targets and overall objectives of the strategy which included the boosting security and the economic management of the various airports in the country.

He said the strategy also included achieving regional excellence including handling issues related to the aviation movement, area security and infrastructures in addition to competitiveness and financial policy as well as liberalization of the air transportation, the national transportation companies and human resources.

He said the Council of Ministers was of the view that Sudan has an opportunity to expand and invest in the aviation industries as well as prepare the climate, following the revoking of the economic sanctions, to make use of all opportunities available through short, medium and long term strategies.

The Council also directed that measures should be adopted for preparing the engineering and technical cadres that would meet the increasing demands for such working forces in this domain in the country.

Sudan

Unicef Launches U.S.$110 Million Appeal for Sudan Children

The United Nations International Children's Fund (UNICEF), Sudan office, on Wednesday launched an appeal to raise 110… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.