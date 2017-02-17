Sudan: VP Meets Dr. Karourri

This came when Hassabo met, Thursday, at his office, at the Cabinet Secretariat, Minister of Minerals, Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Al-Sadig Al-Karouri who said in press statements that he has briefed the VP on the situation of gold mining in the states and his recent visit to Jebel Amir, North Darfur State.

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman gave directives for the implementation of new measures for purchasing gold through the private sector in coordination with the concerned circles.

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.