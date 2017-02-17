Sudan: VP Meets Dr. Karourri

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman gave directives for the implementation of new measures for purchasing gold through the private sector in coordination with the concerned circles.
This came when Hassabo met, Thursday, at his office, at the Cabinet Secretariat, Minister of Minerals, Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Al-Sadig Al-Karouri who said in press statements that he has briefed the VP on the situation of gold mining in the states and his recent visit to Jebel Amir, North Darfur State.