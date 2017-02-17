Sudan: Cabinet Approves Cooperation Agreement Between Sudan and Belarus

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers chaired by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher approved, Thursday, Cooperation Agreement, in the field of Higher Education and Scientific Research between Sudan and Belarus, presented by the Minister of Higher Education, Somaia Abu-Kashawa.

The agreement aimed at the development of cooperation between the higher education institutions in the two countries and encouragement of exchanging staff.

The cabinet, same day, approved cooperation agreement in the fields of education between Sudan and Palestine, presented by Minister of Education, Suad Abdul Razig.