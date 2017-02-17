16 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Cabinet Approves Cooperation Agreement Between Sudan and Belarus

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers chaired by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher approved, Thursday, Cooperation Agreement, in the field of Higher Education and Scientific Research between Sudan and Belarus, presented by the Minister of Higher Education, Somaia Abu-Kashawa.

The agreement aimed at the development of cooperation between the higher education institutions in the two countries and encouragement of exchanging staff.

The cabinet, same day, approved cooperation agreement in the fields of education between Sudan and Palestine, presented by Minister of Education, Suad Abdul Razig.

Sudan

Unicef Launches U.S.$110 Million Appeal for Sudan Children

The United Nations International Children's Fund (UNICEF), Sudan office, on Wednesday launched an appeal to raise 110… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.