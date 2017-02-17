Sudan: Marzougi Expresses Support for Sudan National Dialogue

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir on Thursday received the former Tunisian President Mohamed Munsif Al Marzougi who is currently in the Sudan at the invitation of Tayeb Salih Award's Board of Trustees

The former Tunisian president and intellectual, Marzougi expressed his appreciation for the initiative launched by the President of the Republic, for the National Dialogue among various Sudanese societal and political sectors.

He said he would encourage other Arab countries to follow Sudan's case in receiving and hosting Syrian, Yemeni and Iraqi refugees entering Sudan

The Tunisian leader has expressed his happiness that unjust sanctions imposed on the Sudan are now lifted, expressing hope that the name of the country would be removed from the list of states considered sponsors of International Terrorism.

He said this would enable Sudan play a pivotal role in the Arab, regional and international arenas.