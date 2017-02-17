16 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: North Darfur Issues a Statement On Recent Security Events in Fashir

Fashir — The North Darfur government on Thursday issued a statement saying security authorities have been monitoring activities of some unruly elements and that they dealt with them decisively.

It said the developments took place in Bursa area, north of Fashir town.

The statement pointed out that an exchange of fire between the regular forces and the criminal was reported followed up by a chasing operation that was still going on in the area.

The statement stressed that the security authorities will not tolerate e any undermining of the security situation in the region.

