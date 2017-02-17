17 February 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Public Views Sought on Petition Seeking Auditor General's Dismissal

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Members of the public have been urged to submit their views on a petition seeking the removal of Auditor General Edward Ouko from office, days after the Director of Public Prosecutions cleared him of corruption allegations.

A statement from the National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai stated that representations should be delivered to his office on or before Friday next week.

"Pursuant to Standing Order 227, the petition was committed to the Departmental Committee on Finance, Planning and Trade for consideration and report to the House," he said.

"Pursuant to Article 118 of the Constitution, the Committee invites interested members of the public to submit any representations by written statement on oath (affidavit) that they may have on the Auditor General."

The petition accuses the Auditor General of gross misconduct and failing to adhere to procurement rules in the purchase of an audit software.

House Speaker Justin Muturi referred the petition by Emmanuel Mwagambi Mwagunah to the Finance, Planning and Trade Committee for consideration.

The Speaker directed the Committee to guide the House by way of a report on whether or not the petition satisfies the requirements of Article 251 of the Constitution and any other relevant law relating to the grounds for removal of Ouko.

The petitioner wants Ouko sacked on grounds of violating the Constitution by allegedly failing to submit yearly reports to the House and the President, and using his position for procurement malpractices.

It further accuses him of hiring senior staff without the advice of the Audit Advisory Board.

It also cites him for wasting public funds through irregular procurements, key among them the single sourcing of an audit software at an inflated cost of Sh100 million.

Ouko is alleged to have colluded with his executive committee and Deputy Auditor General Stephen Kinuthia to irregularly approve procurement of the software.

Kenya

Lecturers Ready to Go Back to Work for 30% Pay Raise

University teaching staff are willing to take a 30 percent pay hike to end the ongoing strike, the Universities Academic… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.