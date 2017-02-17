Kenya: Public Views Sought on Petition Seeking Auditor General's Dismissal

Nairobi — Members of the public have been urged to submit their views on a petition seeking the removal of Auditor General Edward Ouko from office, days after the Director of Public Prosecutions cleared him of corruption allegations.

A statement from the National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai stated that representations should be delivered to his office on or before Friday next week.

"Pursuant to Standing Order 227, the petition was committed to the Departmental Committee on Finance, Planning and Trade for consideration and report to the House," he said.

"Pursuant to Article 118 of the Constitution, the Committee invites interested members of the public to submit any representations by written statement on oath (affidavit) that they may have on the Auditor General."

The petition accuses the Auditor General of gross misconduct and failing to adhere to procurement rules in the purchase of an audit software.

House Speaker Justin Muturi referred the petition by Emmanuel Mwagambi Mwagunah to the Finance, Planning and Trade Committee for consideration.

The Speaker directed the Committee to guide the House by way of a report on whether or not the petition satisfies the requirements of Article 251 of the Constitution and any other relevant law relating to the grounds for removal of Ouko.

The petitioner wants Ouko sacked on grounds of violating the Constitution by allegedly failing to submit yearly reports to the House and the President, and using his position for procurement malpractices.

It further accuses him of hiring senior staff without the advice of the Audit Advisory Board.

It also cites him for wasting public funds through irregular procurements, key among them the single sourcing of an audit software at an inflated cost of Sh100 million.

Ouko is alleged to have colluded with his executive committee and Deputy Auditor General Stephen Kinuthia to irregularly approve procurement of the software.