17 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Cricketer Uwamahoro Begins Guinness World Record Chase

By Pontian Kabeera

Rwandan cricket player Cathia Uwamahoro will today start her chase for a Guinness world record for batting long hours (26 hours) in the net in the women category.

The event will be launched today at Amahoro Indoor stadium where the Minister for Sports and Culture (MINISPOC), Hon. Julienne Uwacu and the England national team women captain, Heather Knights are expected to be among the first bowlers.

The 23-year-old charity cricket player has been training days and nights for this day and she is confident that she will make it to 26 hours.

"I have been working hard, being trained by Eric Dusingizimana who also broke the record for batting 51 hours in the net last year and I am sure I will make it," she said adding that her head is already tuned to that and prepared for this historic event.

Once Uwamahoro completes the 26 hours batting in the net, she will become the first woman cricket player in the world to achieve that fit.

England's women cricket team captain, Heather Knights arrived in the country on Wednesday to witness this event and will be among the first to bowl.

Uwamahoro further revealed to Times Sport that she is fully motivated to attempt this record with a purpose of promoting women cricket in Rwanda, as well as fundraise for the first international cricket stadium construction that is already underway at Gahanga in Kicukiro District.

"Notwithstanding the immense strides that Rwanda Cricket Association has made towards the expansion and growth of the game in Rwanda, girl's participation is still very low, which I think is due to lack inspiration in the game." Probably after I have made it many will consider it a manageable sport and will start participating," she noted.

