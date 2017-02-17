Sudan: Darfur WFP Staff Demand Payment 'Since 2010'

El Fasher — Dozens of Sudanese staff of the UN World Food Programme (WFP) staged a protest in front of the organisation's headquarters in El Fasher in North Darfur on Wednesday, demanding the payment of their financial entitlements, some allegedly dating back to 2010.

Speaking on behalf of the protestors, Abdulaziz Hamid Fadlallah said that the committee represents 167 employees in North Darfur who he says have been arbitrarily dismissed and more than 600 others from Nyala, El Geneina, and El Fasher who have not been paid financial dues.

"Some of the 167 staff were appointed in 1990, and other in 2010. We were spread over a number of stations, including El Fasher, Kutum, and Kabkabiya in North Darfur."

The protestors demand that the WFP address their grievances, fulfil its financial obligations and pay the staff their entitlements