16 February 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Darfur WFP Staff Demand Payment 'Since 2010'

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Fasher — Dozens of Sudanese staff of the UN World Food Programme (WFP) staged a protest in front of the organisation's headquarters in El Fasher in North Darfur on Wednesday, demanding the payment of their financial entitlements, some allegedly dating back to 2010.

Speaking on behalf of the protestors, Abdulaziz Hamid Fadlallah said that the committee represents 167 employees in North Darfur who he says have been arbitrarily dismissed and more than 600 others from Nyala, El Geneina, and El Fasher who have not been paid financial dues.

"Some of the 167 staff were appointed in 1990, and other in 2010. We were spread over a number of stations, including El Fasher, Kutum, and Kabkabiya in North Darfur."

The protestors demand that the WFP address their grievances, fulfil its financial obligations and pay the staff their entitlements

Sudan

Unicef Launches U.S.$110 Million Appeal for Sudan Children

The United Nations International Children's Fund (UNICEF), Sudan office, on Wednesday launched an appeal to raise 110… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.