16 February 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: West Darfur Medical Interns On Strike Over Incentives

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Geneina — Medical interns in El Geneina have been on strike since Tuesday in protest against the non-payment of their financial incentives.

Journalist Alauldin Babikir told Radio Dabanga that the West Darfur Ministry of Finance stopped the payment of incentives to 34 interns working at El Geneina hospital. The Ministry asserts that the interns have nothing to prove that they have graduated from universities.

Babikir pointed out that the doctors met with the Minister of Health, who told them that it is the concern of the Ministry of Finance and promised that he will meet with the Minister to resolve problem.

When this did not occur, the interns went on strike after submitting a memorandum to the authorities demanding the return of their incentives.

Intern doctors in Sudan normally do not receive salaries, but do receive incentives.

Sudan

North Darfur Capital Tense As Army, Militias Clash

Armoured military vehicles, troops, and police are patrolling the streets of the El Fasher tonight following violent… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.