Sudan: West Darfur Medical Interns On Strike Over Incentives

El Geneina — Medical interns in El Geneina have been on strike since Tuesday in protest against the non-payment of their financial incentives.

Journalist Alauldin Babikir told Radio Dabanga that the West Darfur Ministry of Finance stopped the payment of incentives to 34 interns working at El Geneina hospital. The Ministry asserts that the interns have nothing to prove that they have graduated from universities.

Babikir pointed out that the doctors met with the Minister of Health, who told them that it is the concern of the Ministry of Finance and promised that he will meet with the Minister to resolve problem.

When this did not occur, the interns went on strike after submitting a memorandum to the authorities demanding the return of their incentives.

Intern doctors in Sudan normally do not receive salaries, but do receive incentives.