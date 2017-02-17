16 February 2017

Sudan: 22 Shelters Consumed By South Darfur Camp Blaze

Gireida — Dozens of displaced families are living in the open in South Darfur after their homes and shelters were destroyed by fire on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Callers from Babanusa and Abyed camps in Gireida told Radio Dabanga that a massive fire broke out on Tuesday, and continued to burn until Wednesday. The blaze continued to burn until Wednesday.

In addition to the 22 homes, including their entire contents, substantial quantities of food and agricultural crops were also destroyed in the inferno.

Callers old Radio Dabanga that the affected families are now living in the open without shelter, food or cover.

They appealed to humanitarian organisations and the department of social welfare in the locality to speed up the provision of aid to those affected.

