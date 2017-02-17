16 February 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Bandits Rob Bus Passengers in Sudan's Kordofan

Abu Jubeiha — Two passenger busses were hijacked by gunmen in Sudan's Kordofan on Tuesday. The passengers were stripped of their valuables.

An employee of Abu Jubeiha transportation office told Radio Dabanga that the busses were on their way from Abu Jubeiha in South Kordofan to Um Rawaba in North Kordofan on Tuesday morning.

Bandits intercepted the buses between Tajmala and Tandak. They forced the passengers to get out at gunpoint, and relieved the passengers of mobile phones and any cash they had with them.

The transportation office employee said that the booty amounted to many thousands of pounds.

The incident was reported to the police, but no arrests have been made.

