Nigeria: Police Confirms Borno Suicide Attacks

Borno state police command has confirmed the suicide attacks on the City of Maiduguri.

It said, only one suicide bomber was killed, but conflicting report from reliable sources said, scores of insurgents who attempted infiltration into the state capital and innocent civilians also lost their lives.

The Police Spokesman, Victor Isuku in a statement said, "Yesterday at about 2318hrs, a suicide bomber sneaked into the midst of 13 pick up trucks loaded with goods along Maiduguri/Mafa road, said to be awaiting departure to Gamboru Ngala early hours of today (Friday) and detonated Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs strapped on self.

"The resulting Explosion razed down the parked vehicles beyond recognition. EOD/Police patrol team were promptly deployed to the scene to restore safety & normalcy".