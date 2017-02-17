17 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Mozambique: Cyclone Dineo - Over 200 Cases of Cholera Reported

Photo: Nancy Palus/IRIN
A man washes his hands during cholera prevention session

Along with the havoc wreaked by tropical storm Dineo, Mozambique has also been hit by a cholera epidemic, with 216 confirmed cases of the diarrhoeal disease and one death in three cities, radio station VOA Portugues reported on Thursday.

The capital Maputo, currently experiencing water shortages and rationing, is one of the affected cities. The others are Matola, which lies to the south of Maputo and Nampula in northern Mozambique. the radio said, quoting the deputy national director of public health.

Dineo has brought destruction to coastal areas of the southern African country. There are now reports of seven deaths.

Cholera's spread is facilitated by heavy rains. This is also the case with typhoid, which has been reported in neighbouring Zimbabwe in recent weeks.

Mozambique

