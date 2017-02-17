17 February 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: Thousands Trapped in Moza, Zim Border

Tagged:

Related Topics

(File photo).
By MARCUS MUSHONGA

SOME 1 900 Mozambicans are stranded at the border with Zimbabwe after fleeing the banditry by opposition forces in their country. The Mozambique National Resistance (Renamo) is blamed for the terror, which has continued despite assurances by government leaders a truce was within reach with the opposition party. United Nations agencies said they were mobilizing money to move the displaced persons to safety into Zimbabwe. "Resource mobilisation efforts are currently ongoing to resume the relocation of an estimated 1 900 refugees who are still camped at the border between Zimbabwe and Mozambique after fleeing clashes in Mozambique," said a World Food Programme spokesperson.

Meanwhile, 8 696 refugees were assisted in January at the Tongogara refugee camp. With Zimbabwe suffering recurrent drought, additional resources are urgently needed to support existing and additional new refugees at Tongogara refugee camp, officials said. Renamo has sent thousands of Mozambicans running for safety after insurgency perpetrated in protest to a contentious election the ruling Front for the Liberation of Mozambique amid rigging claims. The banditry has evoked memories of the civil war that followed Mozambique's independence from Portugal in 1975. Over 1 million people died as a result of fighting and famine.

Zimbabwe

Man, 26, Kills Friend 'To Harvest Body Parts'

A Zimbabwean serial killer, 26, has been arrested and placed on remand after being enticed by a South African… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.