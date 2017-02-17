(File photo).

SOME 1 900 Mozambicans are stranded at the border with Zimbabwe after fleeing the banditry by opposition forces in their country. The Mozambique National Resistance (Renamo) is blamed for the terror, which has continued despite assurances by government leaders a truce was within reach with the opposition party. United Nations agencies said they were mobilizing money to move the displaced persons to safety into Zimbabwe. "Resource mobilisation efforts are currently ongoing to resume the relocation of an estimated 1 900 refugees who are still camped at the border between Zimbabwe and Mozambique after fleeing clashes in Mozambique," said a World Food Programme spokesperson.

Meanwhile, 8 696 refugees were assisted in January at the Tongogara refugee camp. With Zimbabwe suffering recurrent drought, additional resources are urgently needed to support existing and additional new refugees at Tongogara refugee camp, officials said. Renamo has sent thousands of Mozambicans running for safety after insurgency perpetrated in protest to a contentious election the ruling Front for the Liberation of Mozambique amid rigging claims. The banditry has evoked memories of the civil war that followed Mozambique's independence from Portugal in 1975. Over 1 million people died as a result of fighting and famine.