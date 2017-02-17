17 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania/Comoros: Yanga CAF Opponent Ngaya Arrive

Tagged:

Related Topics

Young Africans opponents in the CAF Champions League, Comoro's Ngaya de Mde jetted into the country yesterday, ready for their preliminary round, return leg match to be held at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam tomorrow.

The Comoro Island champion face an uphill task, as they need to overturn a 5-1 defeat they suffered in-front of their supporters in the first leg tie in Moroni last Sunday. Goals from Justin Zullu, Simon Msuva, Obrey Chirwa, Amissi Tambwe and Thaban Kamusoko apiece wrapped a massive win for George Lwandamina's side at the Stade de Moroni.

The Tanzanian champions, who returned home from Moroni on Tuesday now have a comfortable lead to take into what appears to be a mere formality return fixture. To eliminate Yanga from the continental top tie tournament in club level, the visitors will need to score four unanswered goals.

It will certainly be difficult for them, especially with Yanga playing at home with thousands of their supporters backing them. However, the Jangwani Street lads will go into the match without the services of several key players -- Donald Ngoma and Amis Tambwe, who are both nursing injuries.

They will also miss the service of their Rwandese maestro midfielder Haruna Niyonzima, who is reportedly sick. Commenting on the game, Yanga Assistant coach Juma Mwambusi insisted that they will not get carried away by the mammoth first leg win. "It is not over yet, we beat them at home and they can come with a different approach

. What we need is to make sure we play well and defend our lead, we have one leg in the next round, but we must finish off the job," he added. He promised a solid performance in the reverse game, urging their supporters to flock the venue and cheer their team.

The winner of the twolegged tie will face the winner between Rwandan champions APR and Zanaco of Zambia, who settled for a goalless draw in Lusaka last Saturday. The first round ties will be played next month over two legs on the weekend of March 10-12, with the return match scheduled a week later.

The match official from Uganda, Alex Muhabi Nsulumbi and his assistants Ronald Kakenya and Lee Okello and the match commissioner from South Africa Monnyenyone Lucas Nhlapo, are expected to jet in today.

Tanzania

Tycoon Manji Arraigned On Drug Abuse, Bailed Out

Dar es Salaam-based business magnet Yusuf Manji appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in the city… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.