Tanzania/Comoros: Yanga CAF Opponent Ngaya Arrive

Young Africans opponents in the CAF Champions League, Comoro's Ngaya de Mde jetted into the country yesterday, ready for their preliminary round, return leg match to be held at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam tomorrow.

The Comoro Island champion face an uphill task, as they need to overturn a 5-1 defeat they suffered in-front of their supporters in the first leg tie in Moroni last Sunday. Goals from Justin Zullu, Simon Msuva, Obrey Chirwa, Amissi Tambwe and Thaban Kamusoko apiece wrapped a massive win for George Lwandamina's side at the Stade de Moroni.

The Tanzanian champions, who returned home from Moroni on Tuesday now have a comfortable lead to take into what appears to be a mere formality return fixture. To eliminate Yanga from the continental top tie tournament in club level, the visitors will need to score four unanswered goals.

It will certainly be difficult for them, especially with Yanga playing at home with thousands of their supporters backing them. However, the Jangwani Street lads will go into the match without the services of several key players -- Donald Ngoma and Amis Tambwe, who are both nursing injuries.

They will also miss the service of their Rwandese maestro midfielder Haruna Niyonzima, who is reportedly sick. Commenting on the game, Yanga Assistant coach Juma Mwambusi insisted that they will not get carried away by the mammoth first leg win. "It is not over yet, we beat them at home and they can come with a different approach

. What we need is to make sure we play well and defend our lead, we have one leg in the next round, but we must finish off the job," he added. He promised a solid performance in the reverse game, urging their supporters to flock the venue and cheer their team.

The winner of the twolegged tie will face the winner between Rwandan champions APR and Zanaco of Zambia, who settled for a goalless draw in Lusaka last Saturday. The first round ties will be played next month over two legs on the weekend of March 10-12, with the return match scheduled a week later.

The match official from Uganda, Alex Muhabi Nsulumbi and his assistants Ronald Kakenya and Lee Okello and the match commissioner from South Africa Monnyenyone Lucas Nhlapo, are expected to jet in today.