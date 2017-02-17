Rwanda: 88% Pass TVET Exams

Up to 88.41 per cent of candidates who sat the 2016 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) national exams passed and qualify for an equivalent of A-Level certificate.

The results were released, yesterday, along with those of A-Level and Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs).

Olivier Rwamukwaya, the state minister for TVET, said out of 24,086 candidates who registered, only 419, representing 1.74 per cent, were private candidates.

He said that out of 24,074 candidates who sat TVET exams, 21,283, representing 88.41 per cent, passed and qualify for A2 level certificate proving they have completed TVET at secondary level.

If you compare performance by gender, boys beat their female counterparts as 90 per cent of males passed compared to 86 per cent of females; however, girls performed well in some professional trades," said Rwamukwaya.

Candidates were grouped in 23 technical and professional trades, officials said.

Achieving 60 per cent of TVET

Minister Rwamukwaya said the Government is optimistic of achieving its target of having 60 per cent of learners enrolling for TVET by 2018.

"Figures we have indicate that we are at 55 per cent as of last year's enrolment and we are optimistic that we will achieve the target as more will be enrolling," he said, adding that the Government will still work on improving learning environment, especially providing materials for practical courses.

TTCs results out

Meanwhile, results of TTC exams show that a total of 2787 candidates registered and 99.82 per cent sat the exams.

The number of candidates slightly increased by 4.3 per cent compared to the previous year.

Minister Munyakazi said the results are "impressive" as 99.82 per cent of candidates (2,773) will be awarded the "Primary Teacher Education Certificate."

TTCs run under the University of Rwanda's College of Education. The results have been improving over the years, from 88.1 per cent in 2013, to 87.5 per cent in 2014, 99 per cent in 2015 and 99.82 per cent last year.

This was also the first year the college certified candidates who sat Early Childhood Education examinations.

Officials said this will help in nurturing a culture of reading and general education among children at an early age.

TTC candidates sat exams in four course units; Teaching Modern Languages, Teaching Science and Mathematics, Teaching Social Studies, and Early Childhood Development.