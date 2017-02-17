17 February 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Martin Magomero Aka John Pen Speaks Out in 'Freedom' Music Video

By Maurice Nkawihe

Just like a soothing voice in stupor moments, John Pen's music might be the antidote of comfort for Africans particularly Malawians especially in this time of social and economic privation.

Inspired by the continued disproportion between the first world and the third world, John Pen has decided to be the inspiring little glimmer amidst unrelenting injustices and underhanded tactics that are perpetrated by those in control.

The artist has released his latest dub-reggae music video 'Freedom' featuring Hip-Hop artist, Astonish urging Africans to never give up on their quest to be free and independent while lamenting how the citizenry has been subjected to never ending social and economic injustices.

"I was inspired by the disparity that exists between the first world and the third world; the poverty that results from financial plundering. In my opinion Africa isn't really free until we stop being economic slaves," said John Pen.

Recorded at recorded at Future Records in Zingwangwa, Blantyre by Astonish himself, Freedom is part of John Pen's 2016 album 'Warlord', and contains the needed social and political activism lyrics presented in a poetic manner.

The video, produced by Platinum's Gallery, depicts struggles African face in their quest for freedom.

"Look around you and count the number of wrongs that we seem to tolerate and learn to live with. I think freedom shouldn't be this weak," lamented John Pen.

Born Martin Magomero, John Pen is musician and lyricist who fuse hip-hop, club, dub-reggae, afro, acoustic and experimental styles.

Shooting is currently in progress for his next video which is called Taxman. John Pen intends to release an album called Searching next year.

"I am in the process of gathering material for that project. Music lovers should expect world class compositions with poetic lyrics."

John Pen is an artist signed under USA and UK labels. Freedom video was premiered on community TV stations in Manchester and another one in Washington DC. Professionally, he is a Chartered Insurance Practitioner having qualified with The Chartered Insurance Institute of London.

He draws his inspiration from the likes of Tracy Chapman, Mutabaruka, Bob Marley, Linton Kwesi Johnson and many more. He also grew up listening to a lot of hip-hop and many other genres.

Freedom video can be accessed on: https://youtu.be/aqOvpw3bZa4 or https://www.reverbnation.com/q/6ulhdfs.

