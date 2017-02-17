Nigeria: Bayelsa Govt Warns Oil Communities Against Shutting Oil Production

The Bayelsa Government has warned oil producing communities in the state to desist from disrupting operations of oil firms, as the act is an invitation to anarchy.

The government noted that such act was capable of tarnishing the reputation of the government and sending wrong signal to international investors.

Mr Felix Ayah, Special Adviser to the Governor on Oil and Gas, in a statement in Yenagoa on Friday, said the state government frowned at the incessant closures of operations of multinational oil firms by aggrieved communities.

Ayah said that government would no longer tolerate such negative act from the oil communities.

He noted that the state government "heavily relies on oil revenue that accrued monthly" to finance its development projects and hence any disruption negatively affects the economic fortunes of the state.

Ayah explained that since the activities of the government were anchored on transparency, love and development, Bayelsa people should close ranks to preserve the existing peace in the state.

He advised indigenes of the state to always toe the path of peace by channelling their grievances through the appropriate government quarters for attention.

Ayah also appealed to multinationals operating in the state to live up to their social responsibilities to their host communities.

He stressing that no meaningful development can thrive in an atmosphere of rancour and acrimony.