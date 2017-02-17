17 February 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Bayelsa Govt Warns Oil Communities Against Shutting Oil Production

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Bayelsa Government has warned oil producing communities in the state to desist from disrupting operations of oil firms, as the act is an invitation to anarchy.

The government noted that such act was capable of tarnishing the reputation of the government and sending wrong signal to international investors.

Mr Felix Ayah, Special Adviser to the Governor on Oil and Gas, in a statement in Yenagoa on Friday, said the state government frowned at the incessant closures of operations of multinational oil firms by aggrieved communities.

Ayah said that government would no longer tolerate such negative act from the oil communities.

He noted that the state government "heavily relies on oil revenue that accrued monthly" to finance its development projects and hence any disruption negatively affects the economic fortunes of the state.

Ayah explained that since the activities of the government were anchored on transparency, love and development, Bayelsa people should close ranks to preserve the existing peace in the state.

He advised indigenes of the state to always toe the path of peace by channelling their grievances through the appropriate government quarters for attention.

Ayah also appealed to multinationals operating in the state to live up to their social responsibilities to their host communities.

He stressing that no meaningful development can thrive in an atmosphere of rancour and acrimony.

Nigeria

Many Feared Dead As Boko Haram Engages Army in Battle

Dozens of boko haram members including innocent civilians were feared dead in a crossfire that ensued between military… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.