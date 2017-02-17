17 February 2017

Nigeria: Suicide Bomber Kills Self, Destroys 13 Vehicles in Borno

The Borno Police Command said on Friday that a suspected suicide bomber detonated his explosive in the midst of 13 trucks along Maiduguri/ Mafa road leading to mass destruction.

The Spokesman of the command, Mr Victor Isuku ,said this in a statement in Maiduguri.

"On Thursday at about 2318 hrs, a suicide bomber sneaked into the midst of 13 pick-up trucks loaded with goods along Maiduguri/Mafa road, said to be awaiting departure to Gamboru Ngala in the early hours of Friday.

"He detonated an Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) strapped on his body," Isuku said.

He, however, said that only the bomber was killed during the incident as the vehicles were parked empty.

"The resulting explosion razed down the parked vehicles beyond recognition.

"A police patrol team was promptly deployed to the scene to restore safety and normalcy," the police spokesman said.

