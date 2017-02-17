Nigeria: 3 Dead As Luxury Bus Plunges Into Owode/Mile 12 River

Three persons died on Friday morning when a Marcopolo luxury bus plunged into Owode-Mile 12 river along Lagos-Ikorodu road in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the affected bus, with registration number GDC386YE, belonged to G.U.O Transport Services Ltd.

Mr Kenneth Aaron, a survivor of the accident, said that the bus, which was coming from Aba, Abia State, had the accident around 3:05 a.m.

"I entered the bus in Onitsha with four of my brothers. The bus passed through Ikorodu because of the ongoing construction on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

"It seemed an accident happened in the area before which spilled diesel onto the road.

"By the time our bus got to the spot, it skidded, hit the culvert and plunged into the river," he said.

According to him, the 50-seater bus was full with passengers and had additional standing passengers (attachment) who were picked on the way.

Mr Adesina Tiamiyu, the General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), confirmed the death of three and many injured.

"We got the report of an accident around 4.30 a.m and our men responded and commenced recovery mission immediately.

"The initial assessment is that the road demarcation here, the driver probably did not understand the road very well, came to the junction suddenly, applied the brake and lost control.

"The first set of people we brought out had injuries and were treated by our paramedic team; two people died immediately.

"Shortly before I came here, the body of the motor boy was found on the waterbed."

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, the Spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) South- West Zone, said that 48 passengers were rescued alive.

"It has been confirmed that there is no more victim in the river.

"Some people are said to have walked out immediately after the incident before the arrival of emergency agencies.

"We have 48 rescued alive, three dead, while nine of the survivors are being attended to at Lagos State Emergency Trauma Centre at toll gate on Lagos-Ibadan expressway," he said.