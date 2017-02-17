Beijing — A special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the inauguration ceremony of Gambian President Adama Barrow and Gambia's independence day celebration in Banjul, on Feb. 18.

Ma Peihua, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), will be the special envoy, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang at a press briefing.

Since China and Gambia resumed diplomatic relations in March 2016, the cooperation between the two countries has been comprehensively promoted in various fields, according to Geng.

"The resumption of China-Gambia diplomatic ties is in line with the fundamental interests of the two countries and their peoples," Geng said.

China appreciates the new Gambian government's adherence to the one-China policy, Geng stressed.

He said that China stands ready to work with Gambia to promote their all-round friendly cooperation to benefit both peoples.

The implementation of the outcomes of the 2015 Johannesburg Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation will be an opportunity for bilateral cooperation, according to Geng.