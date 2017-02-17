17 February 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Gambia: Xi's Special Envoy to Attend Gambian Presidential Inauguration

Tagged:

Related Topics

Beijing — A special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the inauguration ceremony of Gambian President Adama Barrow and Gambia's independence day celebration in Banjul, on Feb. 18.

Ma Peihua, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), will be the special envoy, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang at a press briefing.

Since China and Gambia resumed diplomatic relations in March 2016, the cooperation between the two countries has been comprehensively promoted in various fields, according to Geng.

"The resumption of China-Gambia diplomatic ties is in line with the fundamental interests of the two countries and their peoples," Geng said.

China appreciates the new Gambian government's adherence to the one-China policy, Geng stressed.

He said that China stands ready to work with Gambia to promote their all-round friendly cooperation to benefit both peoples.

The implementation of the outcomes of the 2015 Johannesburg Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation will be an opportunity for bilateral cooperation, according to Geng.

Gambia

How I Nearly Got Snuffed Out in the Gambia

Now that the Gambian story has been put back on the shelf, with everyone waiting to see whether President Adama Barrow… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.