17 February 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Africa: Britain Seeks Stronger Ties With Ghana

Accra — The British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that his government is committed to ensuring more investments from his country to Ghana.

Johnson, who is on a two-nation West African tour that has also taken him to the Gambia, said the British government hopes to have an even deeper friendship with Ghana going forward.

"Particularly, we want to make sure that British firms come here in greater numbers and in greater strengths to invest in Ghana and if I may say so take advantage of the fantastic opportunities that are in this wonderful country," Boris told the press after holding a closed-door meeting with president Nana Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House in Accra.

The talks centered on foreign policy, security in the sub-region and trade cooperation.

President Akufo-Addo said a lot of work has been done to make sure that the relations between Ghana and Great Britain continue to be on an even keel, and that both sides are looking at the areas for greater trade and business cooperation.

"At the end of the day, we are both concerned about what we can do to improve the lives of our various people, and that is the main consideration," the Ghanaian leader said.

