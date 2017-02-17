Tanzania: Tanapa Hands Over 74 Million Shillings Dam to Villagers

Tarime — Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) has handed over a water dam built at Gibaso and Karakatonga villages in Tarime District. TANAPA Outreach Programme Manager Ahmed Mbugi handed over the project on Wednesday. "When it is full of water this dam can help residents of the two villages to enjoy water supply throughout the year," Mbugi said during the handing over ceremony.

TANAPA spent 74m/- to build the dam with a capacity of 3.5 million litres. "Our aim is to ensure that people benefit from conservation and this is part of TANAPA's initiatives to support community development," explained Mbugi.

The beneficiary villages are located near the Serengeti National Park (SENAPA) and Mara River. Local leaders welcomed the project, saying that it would stop livestock keepers from taking their animals in search of water to the northern fringes of SENAPA or Mara River, which forms a significant part of the Serengeti eco-system.

"Completion of this project will help end the problem of taking live stock into game conservation areas during the dry season," the local leaders said in a speech read by the Acting Ward Executive Officer of Kwihancha Ward David Giriri. They also called for improved relations between beneficiary villagers and conservationists, a move that will also help strengthen the anti-poaching campaign as well as reducing wildlife/ human conflicts in the area.

Tarime District Commissioner, Glorious Luoga, stressed the importance of safeguarding infrastructure of the dam for the benefit of present and future generations. He also urged the villagers to protect wild animals as good neighbours instead of treating them as enemies.