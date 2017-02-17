17 February 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 3 Die, 48 Rescued As Luxury Bus Plunges Into Lagoon in Lagos

By Eugene Agha and Yahaya Ibrahim

Lagos — Three persons were said to have died on Friday while 48 others were rescued as a luxury bus loaded with passengers plunged into the lagoon at Owode area of Ikorodu Road in Lagos.

The ill-fated bus which belonged to GUO Transport Company was said to be coming into Lagos from Enugu when it suddenly skidded off the road and plunged headlong into the river.

The incident was said to have occurred around 3am on Friday. The number of passengers in the vehicle as at the time of the incident could not be confirmed, but Daily Trust was told that some persons allegedly walked out of the crashed vehicle minutes after the incident happened.

Public Relations Officer, of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the South West, Ibrahim Farinloye who confirmed the incident said passengers identified the deceased as the driver of the vehicle and two passengers.

He explained that 48 others were rescued alive, adding that out of which nine are being treated at the Emergency Trauma section at the toll gate on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

"A luxury bus belonging to GUO motors from Enugu to Lagos plunged into the lagoon at Ikorodu around 3am on Friday. The driver of the bus and two passengers died in the accident and their bodies have been recovered. 48 others were rescued alive, while search and rescue operation still ongoing.

"Some persons were said to have walked out of the river immediately after the incident. That was before the arrival of emergency agencies." he added.

