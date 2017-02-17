Revenue collection declined by 274bn/- in January from the amount collected in December last year.

Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) said in a statement that collections in January reached 1.14tri/- which is down from 1.414tri/- collected in December last year. No reasons has been given for the decline in the collection. TRA said in the statement that revenue collections for January was 1.14tri/- , making the total collections for the first seven months of 2016/17 fiscal year to 8.41tri/-.

The authority had said in another statement in January that revenue collection had soared in the second half of last year to 7.27 trillion/-, up from 6.44 trillion/- in the corresponding period of the previous year. TRA is focused on collecting property tax by providing bills to landlords in different regions as well as increasing public education to all stakeholders, the statement said.

"All landlords in the country are hereby reminded that from July 2016, TRA is responsible for the collection of property tax thus advised to provide all necessary cooperation for successful accomplishment of the process," he said.

He said December posted a record high collection of 1.414 tri/-. He said the authority and security organs have added momentum in the monitoring of all smuggled goods that entered the country.

"Several crackdowns have been conducted to check and arrest people responsible for the vice and confiscate all the goods that have been coming into the country illegally to check loss of government revenue," he said.

Mr Kayombo also said that it is for the purpose of ensuring maximum revenue collection that TRA has encouraged the use of Electronic Fiscal Device (EFD) machines and payments of property tax. "TRA continues to remind all traders registered with the Value Added Tax (VAT) to submit their monthly returns before every 20th of the month as revised in the Finance Law of 2016.

"We are still waiting for necessary instructions to implement the directive so that we could execute proper tax collection measures," Mr Kayombo explained. Similarly, traders with outstanding tax debts to report to districts and regional TRA managers to discuss modes of payment that would not affect their businesses.

President John Magufuli had recently issued a directive to regional commissioners (RCs) and Local Government Authorities (LGAs) to allocate areas where small traders could conveniently operate.