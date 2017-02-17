THE APPOINTMENT of a new principal has caused the parents of Paheye Primary School pupils at Omaruru not to send their children to school this week.

The parents are questioning how the Erongo education directorate could appoint Oda Martha Garises as principal while they claim she is less experienced than their preferred candidate, Wilhelmine Mate, who has been a teacher at the school since 1979, and who has also served as acting principal for about six years.

Although Mate was shortlisted and set to be interviewed in 2015, she fell sick during the time of the interview. It is alleged by the school board that the directorate used this opportunity to slip in the candidate of their choice, namely Garises.

Garises started at the school on 1 January. They are questioning why the interviews were fast-tracked while the acting principal (Mate) was sick.

"We are not happy with the process which the directorate followed in the appointment of the new principal. This was supposed to be a promotional appointment, considering the experience and long service of Mate. This is disruptive, and even the children are unhappy," school board member Ndjandee Haukambe told The Namibian yesterday.

She said that parents' concerns had been submitted to the directorate on several occasions, but apparently fell on deaf ears.

"We wrote and complained since the process started, but no response. The only feedback that we got was that the new person was appointed. They do not want to come and address our concerns, so we decided to keep the children out of school so that they (directorate) would listen," said Haukambe.

She added that their demand is for Mate to be appointed principal, and for Garises to step down forthwith. In a letter to education PS Sanet Steenkamp, Mate aired her disappointment with the appointment process.

"I have given only my very best, and have dedicated my entire career to the education of children and the advancement of this school. It is unfortunate that I fell ill at the time that I did, and am saddened to think that because of my illness, I have now been discriminated against to not also stand a fair chance in being a possible candidate for the post," she wrote.

She believes other measures could have been used to interview her, such as telephonically.

"This entire interview should have been postponed until the candidates were available for the interviews, or had withdrawn themselves from such interviews," she said.

Erongo education director John Awaseb was not available for comment. Deputy director Mark Jacobs confirmed that the parents withheld their children from school this week. He also said a meeting took place on Wednesday evening at Omaruru, where the issue was discussed with the parents.

"All I can say is that the director and the education PS are aware of the matter, and so we will wait for the PS to decide on the way forward," said Jacobs.

Education PS Sanet Steenkamp said the recruitment of Garises was transparent and had the blessing of the Public Service Commission (PSC), which has the last say on the appointment of public officials.

"We can state categorically that the process was fair. These applications are verified by the PSC and if there is anything wrong, they hold us accountable," said Steenkamp.

She said her office has received anonymous letters in which tribalism was claimed in the appointment, which she said was "out of context", as the appointments made were not based on a person's ethnicity, culture, tradition, religion or sex, but on their abilities and qualifications.

"We will engage the parents to understand the process. But why should they keep their children out of school and not give the newly appointed principal a chance? They cannot hold us hostage because they are unhappy. We will not reverse the appointment unless the PSC, to whom the people can appeal, decides to," Steenkamp said.