The Police at Nchalo in Chikwawa district are keeping in custody two young men for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl.

The suspects Innocent Petulo, 34, and Innocent Dunga aged 18 defiled the victim on several occasions between December 2016 and February this year.

"The victim left her home after a misunderstanding with her father. Whilst away, she met the two suspects separately and had sex with them in exchange for money and food," explained Chikwawa police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Mayawo.

The issue came to light when the victim revealed it to her aunt after she contracted a sexual transmitted infection. She was treated at a private clinic at Nchalo, and police later arrested the suspects on February 6th.

"Currently, the two suspects have been formally charged of Defilement which is contrary to Section 138 of the Penal Code by the Chikwawa Magistrates Court."

Petulo hails from Godfrey village in Traditional Authority while Dunga comes from Tomali village, both under T/A Lundu in the district.

